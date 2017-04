During a discussion on a private TV channel, Wajid Durrani appreciated the police department and law and order situation.

He pointed out the Police system of KP and praised it.

He said, “KP police has progressed and it is not due to IG KP Nasir Durrani or courts. It is only because of Chief Minister of KP.”

Analysts say since Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is ruling in KP, things have changed drastically.

The police department has been overhauled and depoliticized.