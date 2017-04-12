SIALKOT - The hostels at two main girls’ colleges in Daska and Pasrur have been non-functional for the last 11 years.

These hostels were meant for providing the residential facilities for the female students. According to the local social, educational and political circles, they had repeatedly brought the situation into the notice of the officials of district administration and Education Department but to no avail. They still remain unable to find out a solution to ensure the early and proper use of these buildings despite the passage of eleven years.

In Daska, the then district government of Sialkot had established the hostel in 2006 by spending Rs20 million at Govt Postgraduate College for Women Daska.

Unfortunately, the hostel could not become functional due to lack of students for their stay in the hostel as they preferred to go back to their homes.

According to the college management, another major reason behind the non-usage of the hostel was the establishment of separate girls colleges in the surrounding of the Daska including Bhopalwala and Jaamkey Cheema. It said that the Punjab government had already approved the establishment of two more girls colleges at Mundeyki Goraya and Satrah, in Daska tehsil. These colleges would also reduce the number of students belonging to the rural areas at Daska college.

The management said that students of the Bhopalwala, Jaamkey Cheema and surrounding areas preferably get admissions to their nearby colleges.

Govt Postgraduate College for Women Daska lacks for students for residing in the hostel. The hostel has 20 small rooms having the total capacity of 60 students as per the ratio of three students per room. Now, the stray cats are found there.

The government still remained unable to find out any “proper” usage of the hostel despite the passage of a decade, as the college management claimed that they were unable to run the classes in these small-sized hostel rooms meant for residence of the students.

In Pasrur, then Punjab minister for energy Ch Armughan Subhani had inaugurated hostel building at Govt College for Women Pasrur on February 28, 2006. The Punjab government spent Rs14 million on the project for providing residential facilities. No student ever stayed in the hostel since its establishment. The hostel has been lying useless and unattended there for the last 11 consecutive years, said the college management.

Pasrur city falls in the electoral constituency (NA 114, Pasrur) of Zahid Hamid, the federal minister for law and climate change. The local people expressed grave concern over the prolonged non-usage of these hostel buildings.

They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Capt (r) M Asif and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail to find out the amicable solution to this issue.