DERA GHAZI KHAN-Having firm belief in public service, the Punjab government has specially focused on the education and health sectors to provide people of the remote areas with the basic necessities of life.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sher Ali Gorchani stated while talking to The Nation here the other day.

He claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif spared no effort to achieve the goals set for development of the province. The CM is also committed to uplift of the South Punjab region, he added. He pointed out that classes at Cadet College DG Khan has been started which will bring a significant change in standards of the education in the district.

He said that plan to utilise hill torrent water from the mountainous areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur to irrigate fields would also bring revolutionary in local agriculture. He added that it would benefit people of the district as thousands of acres of barren lands would be irrigated through the project.