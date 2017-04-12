Federal government has removed the ban over installing new gas connections especially in commercial sector, said Minister of Information of State Marriyum Aurangzeb.

While addressing a press conference following a cabinet meeting, the minister stated that permission for new housing schemes has also been issued.

She added that there has been no electricity load-shedding in industry for the last two and half years.

“Supply of both LNG and RLNG are included in this latest policy as LNG terminal is operation now,” she said.

The minister further told media that Hajj Policy 2017 has also been passed by Prime Minister. “Under the new policy, people who have not performed Hajj before will be preferred for this year,” she said. “Government will also introduce modern system to facilitate the pilgrims.”

She also mentioned that PIA has been asked to reduce fares for pilgrims from this year. “No additional charges will be added for Hajj program this year.”

While discussing the fake medicine issue, the minister told media that new barcode system will be introduced. “The new system will improve the standards of medicine.”