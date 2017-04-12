GUJRAT - Gujrat has been a polio-free district and no case of the crippling disease has been registered in district since 1997.

District health authority CEO Dr Abid Ghouri stated during a visit to Basic Health Centre Gorala here the other day.

He pointed out that there are multi-factors for the success of polio eradication that includes help and cooperation of other departments, civil society and parents.

He also visited different public sector healthcare centres in the district and inspected drugstores.

Dr Ghouri informed that arrangements have been made according to the schedule for the polio eradication drive. He said all the departments concerned have been taken onboard, expressing his hope that the health department would utilise all-out resources for success of the anti-polio vaccination drive.