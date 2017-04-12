SADIQABAD - Before declaring Kashmiri freedom fighters as terrorists, India ignores the reality that it is her brutalities and genocide of innocent Kashmiris that has incited inhabitants of the heaven-like valley to stand up against her.

This was crux of speeches made at a ceremony held at Iqra College Sadiqabad here the other day.

On the occasion, Kashmir freedom movement leader Syed Salahuddin said that the Kashmiri freedom fighters have given a befitting response to Indian brutalities in the held valley. He said that the Indian occupying forces are involved in genocide of the innocent Kashmiri Muslims which forces the Kahsmiri youth to wage an armed struggle against India.

“Kashmir’s freedom movement cannot be suppressed with the use of power,” he pointed out, adding India will have to pay a heavy price for the ongoing mass-killings in the occupied Kashmir. He expressed grave concerns over silence of the international community on the ongoing wave of killing in Kashmir, saying that the world’s indifference let the burning issue unresolved.

Jamaat-e-Islami district deputy ameer Dr Saleem, Haji Abdul Aziz, Qari Saeed Ahmed and Rana Rashid Majid were also present on the occasion.