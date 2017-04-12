Khawaja Asif has warned India to reconsider its approach towards Indian-held Kashmir and the freedom fight, saying the dreams of Kashmiris cannot be erased by pellets.

In his recent tweet the Federal Defence Minister said:

Blinding them with pellets will not erase the dreams of freedom in the hearts of Kashmiri youth. And these dreams will come true, Inshallah. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) April 11, 2017



Indian forces have been regularly using pellet guns to target Kashmiris in IHK.

Hundreds have lost their eyesight since the latest uprising in the Kashmir valley last summer.

On Sunday clashes with protesters during a by-election killed eight people and injured more than 200 in IHK. Yesterday, Indian forces killed four alleged militants in a raid.

Former chief minister of IHK Dr Farooq Abdullah yesterday urged India to think of a political, not military, solution to the Kashmir dispute before it loses the valley.