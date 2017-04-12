Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai received honorary citizenship in Canada and became the youngest person to address the country's parliament.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau presented her with a framed certificate of citizenship on Wednesday. She's only the sixth person to receive the honour and the youngest ever.

The 19-year-old activist was 15 when she was shot in the head by Taliban militants while returning from school. She was reportedly targeted for advocating women's education.

She won world acclaim for her campaign and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

Yousafzai was originally scheduled to receive her honorary citizenship in 2014 but the Canadian Parliament was stormed by an armed terrorist that day.