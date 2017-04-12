SARGODHA: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a man who is involved in selling child pornography video recordings of children to foreign countries.

It is suspected that the accused belongs to a notorious group ‘Dark Room’ located in Scandinavia.

FIA launched the action over complaint lodged by Norwegian embassy in Pakistan.

The embassy told the national investigators that Scandinavian racketeers have links in Sargodha for the crime of child pornographic movies.

The cybercrime wing launched a raid in Sargodha and arrested Saadat Ameen for involvement in child pornographic videos.

According to the FIA sources, the child pornographic videos were also recovered from the suspect. The criminal revealed he sold the videos to different countries including Belgium, Norway, Sweden, America and Canada.

According to the revelations made during the interrogations, the Dark Room operates from 31 places in Scandinavian countries. The interrogators said an operative of Dark Room is holed up in Mandi Bahauddin as well.