QUETTA - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Tuesday rejected the plea bargain application of ex-secretary finance Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani in the Balochistan mega corruption scam.

The NAB Balochistan has filed an application in Accountability Court Quetta through which the court has been requested to reject the plea-bargain petition submitted by former secretary finance over mega embezzlement in local government funds.

The application contained the decision which was undertaken in the Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of NAB presided over by its Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, in which the plea-bargain petition of Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani was rejected.

The developments might be the ramification of chides the bureau had to digest from various political and social quarters over accepting the plea-bargain requests of corrupt bureaucrats.

Raisani was arrested last year in May when the NAB authorities raided his residence and recovered a huge cash amounting to Rs347million, prize bounds amounting to Rs 53.3million, US$2.36 million and currencies of some other countries along with gold ornaments.

The court hearing was adjourned till April 21 and the decision on filed application by NAB authorities against Raisani’s plea-bargain application was expected on next proceedings.

IRFAN MANGI ASSUMES CHARGE OF NAB BALOCHISTAN DG

Irfan Naeem Mangi, the new Director General of NAB Balochistan, assumed charge of his office on Tuesday.

According to a press release of NAB Balochistan, the new DG NAB Balochistan has started discharging his duties after assuming charge of his office. During his 13-year service, Irfan Mangi has served on key positions in regions and headquarters of the Bureau. He has also served as DG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and DG (operations) headquarters.

He also served the NAB in Balochistan for a long time, said the press release.