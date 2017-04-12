LAHORE:- Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has accused Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan of playing a role in "abduction" of his friends. Talking to a private TV channel, Zardari accused the federal government of abducting his friends and close aides. The former president said that Nisar should resign if he has his hands tied. While talking about death sentence awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav, Zardari said that Pakistan would punish Indian spies whenever caught.–Monitoring Desk