BAHAWALNAGAR-Outgoing Punjab IG Police Mushtaq Sukhera showered the Bahawalnagar district police officer with praise for his performance to control crime in the district.

The IGP, on the last day of his service, acknowledged the services of DPO Capt (r) Liaquat Ali Malik and lauded his role and efforts for activating the district police.

“Mr Malik in fact proves himself a real cop and he is the pride of Police Department,” Mr Sukhera said in his comment.

The outgoing IGP also honoured the DPO with a souvenir in acknowledgment of his performance.

It is to be noted that Bahawalnagar DPO Liaquat Ali Malik is one the seven DPOs of Punjab province whose services and performance were acknowledged by the IG Police on the last day of his service. IGP Mushtaq retired from service on Tuesday. On the other hand, public circles have also admired the Bahawalnagar DPO for his professional approach towards policing and elimination of crime from the district. The public has lauded that the district police have succeeded in tightening noose around outlaws under his command.