Islamabad - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Pakistan armed forces were fully capable and prepared to respond to any spectrum of threat.

While addressing the graduating cadets at the PAF Academy Asghar Khan in Risalpur, the prime minister said: “Pakistan is a peace-loving country and has always followed the policy of maintaining friendly relations with other countries particularly its neighbours.

The graduation parade of 137 GD (P), 83 Engineering, 93 Air Defence, 18 Admin and Special Duties and 2 Logistics courses was held.

PM Sharif was the chief guest. On his arrival, he was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif also attended the ceremony.

The prime minister said that Pakistan for its part will never hesitate to extend the hand of friendship to all and shall never waiver from returning good will gesture.

He said that operations against terrorists have brought tremendous improvement in the internal security environment.

The premier said that the PAF alongside guarding air space of the country has played a critical role in operation ‘Zarb-e-Azb’.

He said that true to its glorious traditions of defending national interests at every front, the PAF has once again given an excellent account of itself in the fight against terror.

Nawaz said that the nation acknowledged and commended “the exemplary valour and outstanding professionalism exhibited by the PAF and its leadership at all tiers”.

The chief guest awarded branch insignias to the graduating cadets and also gave away trophies to the distinction holders.

The chief guest awarded Quaid-e-Azam Banner to the new champion squadron of the academy.

In College of Flying Training, the Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance was clinched by Aviation Cadet Sergeant Zeeshan Hameed.

The coveted Sword of Honour for overall best performance in the college of flying training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Squadron under Officer Nausherwan Ali.

While Aviation Cadet Wing Under Officer Mubashar Aftab was awarded Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee trophy for best performance in General Service Training.

In College of Aeronautical Engineering, the Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance in engineering was clinched by Aviation Cadet Sergeant Mehreen Azam, whereas, the coveted Sword of Honour for overall best performance in College of Aeronautical Engineering was awarded to Aviation Cadet Shahbaz Ahmad.

Trophies for overall best performance in 93 Air Defence and 18 Admin & Special Duties were won by Aviation Cadet Imran Khan and Pilot Officer Shayan Ahmad respectively.

The ceremony was followed by a thrilling aerial display by “Sherdils”, the PAF Academy Aerobatics Team.

The ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking military and civil officials, diplomats, foreign dignitaries and a large number of guests.

OIC REPORT SHOULD BE DISSEMINATED TO HIGHLIGHT KASHMIRIS’ SUFFERINGS

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that peace in the region was Pakistan’s top priority.

In a meeting with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Dr Yousef Ahmad Al-Othaimeen here, Sharif said that Pakistan wanted prosperity in the region, which was not possible without peace.

PM Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan wanted peace in the region and had always promoted friendly ties with its neighbouring countries.

He proposed that the report of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the OIC that visited Azad Jammu Kashmir and the Line of Control (LoC) last month should be disseminated widely to highlight the suffering of the Kashmiri people.

The prime minister said that Pakistan was looking forward to partner with Muslim-majority countries for mutually beneficial economic development for which the OIC could play a vital role.

He emphasised that the OIC had an important role to play at the regional and international levels.

Sharif assured the secretary-general of Pakistan’s active engagement with the OIC and support to its goals and objectives.

The prime minister thanked the OIC and the Muslim-majority countries for expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the realisation of their right to self-determination.

Dr Al-Othaimeen said that Pakistan was an important member of the OIC.

Pakistan has contributed tremendously towards regional peace and security through this forum, the OIC secretary general said.

He congratulated the prime minister on successfully hosting the 13th ECO Summit recently held in Islamabad.