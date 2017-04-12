Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Wednesday asked Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar to ensure that all perpetrators of blasphemy were brought to justice without any exception as love and appreciation for the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him was a part of our faith.

He was talking to Chaudhry Nisar who called on him at the PM House.

Nisar briefed the prime minister about his meeting with secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with particular reference to the blasphemous material which had been taking rounds on the social media for the last few weeks.

The prime minister highly appreciated the proposal forwarded by the minister to the OIC secretary general for convening of the OIC special ministerial summit at Islamabad to present a unanimous stand by the Muslim Ummah on blasphemous material.

Nisar also briefed the premier about the exceptional contribution of the work force of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) in development of defence industry of the country and their vital role for the armed forces of Pakistan in protecting the motherland.

He also apprised that his incentive package for POF employees, announced at the time of his visit, had not been implemented so far.

The prime minister assured Nisar that announcements made during his visit to POF shall be honoured at every cost.