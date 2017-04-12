NOORPUR THAL- The police will spare no effort to maintain law and order across Khushab and weed out all the criminal activities from the district.

Khushab DPO Waqas Hassan said while addressing a meeting with members of Noorpur Thal Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) here the other day.

He said that the police have taken effective steps to bring about positive changes in working at police stations. He pointed out that the police are morally and official bound to provide speedy justice to the public, adding the public should not be bothered in this regard. The DPO also sought lawyers’ assistance for elimination of crime from the society, saying the police alone are unable to suppress the evil activities.

He also emphasised immediate formation of citizen-police liaison committee, saying the private sector can play a significant role in this regard. He advised the lawyers to relieve the public and ensure speedy justice to the deserving ones.

TBA president Malik Tahir Mehmood and general secretary Sheikh Feroze Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

Govt focuses on backward areas’ uplift

MULTAN- PML-N MNA Rana Qasim Noon said that the incumbent government is paying special attention to the development of backward areas.

Speaking at the inauguration of Sui gas supply scheme at Muaza Sabra in Jalalpur Pirwala, he observed that the country is making progress at a brisk pace due to vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He stated that PML N would win the general elections 2018 on the basis of its performance.

Those creating obstacles in the way of progress will face humiliating defeat and the masses will all such elements. The incumbent government will resolve energy crisis and terrorism. About CPEC, he stated that work on CPEC is going on at a brisk pace, which would bring economic prosperity in the region. On this occasion, Malik Ayub Ghallu and good number of masses were also present.