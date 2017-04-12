SADIQABAD - Those thinking the PPP has been eliminated from the political scenario are ignorant of the truth and unaware of the ground realities.

PPP MPA Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood stated while talking to media here at Sadiqabad Press Club the other day. He said that the PPP revival campaign has received a positive feedback in the South Punjab and it will emerge as a major political party of the country in the next general elections. “People have tired of the rulers’ false promises regarding socio-economic development,” he said, adding that in the age of electronic media people are politically mature and have learnt that the rulers have always befool them in the name of development and democracy. “Those who used to claim to eliminate loadshedding within months have done nothing except giving rise to power outages,” he criticised.

He claimed that verdict on Panama Leaks will prove to be the last nail in the rulers’ coffin. He also claimed that the PPP, with the public assistance, will clinch the next general elections and will make government in all provinces. PPP South Punjab spokesman Rana Tariq Mehmood, Mumtaz Khan Chang, Bashir Ahmed Soomro and Faizur Rehman were also present on the occasion.

PANAMA LEAKS UNVEIL CORRUPT

PTI (Youth Wing) tehsil president Hafiz Nadeem said that Panama Leaks have unveiled real faces of the corrupt rulers who have been devouring the country resources for the past several decades.

In conversation with mediamen, he claimed that the PTI Anti-Corruption campaign will prove to be a milestone in eliminating corruption from all the state-run departments which, he said, have become hub of officials’ corruption. “The PTI will rid the country of corrupt leaders who have nothing to do with public welfare rather they are more interested in looting public money and laundering it to foreign banks,” he pledged. He claimed that the PTI will come into power in the next general elections and will hold all the corrupt leaders accountable.