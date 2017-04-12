Rangers saved Karachi from major destruction as five militants were arrested from Mawach Goth near Karachi, said Sindh Rangers spokesperson Colonel Qaiser.

“These terrorists were running networks of Indian intelligence agency RAW and Afghan intelligence agency NDS,” he said.

Huge cache of weapons has also been seized by the Rangers.

“These terrorists are from Al-Qaeda’s sub-continent chapter. One of these terrorists Tahir Zaman alias Boxer got training in Afghanistan while Farman Siddique joined Al-Qaeda in 2008,” he pointed out.

The Colonel further stated that they were arrested on a tipoff.

“We got information that Al-Qaeda militants had entered Karachi,” he said.

The raid was done under ongoing ‘Operation Raddul Fasaad’.

On February 22, Pakistan Army launched its anti-terrorist offensive, said a military spokesman, the latest in a series of operations security forces had launched to counter militants.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, director general of the military’s media wing, said the operation is aimed at “indiscriminately” tackling terrorism.

“The effort entails conduct of broad spectrum security/counter-terrorism operations by Rangers in Punjab, continuation of ongoing operations across the country and focus on more effective border security management,” added the statement.