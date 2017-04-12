KASUR: The family of six-years-old Noor Fatima staged a protest against the molestation and murder, on Wind Road in Kasur.

Large number of protesters blocked Steel Bagh Chowk and demanded early detention of the culprits. They also urged the provincial government to take action into the matter.

Earlier, the locals spotted minor’s body at an under construction house and informed police who shifted the corpse to district headquarters hospital for postmortem, where the doctors confirmed the rape.

Police said that unidentified people strangled the minor to death after molestation and fled the scene.

It is to be mentioned here that two minor girls had also murdered in the same way few days back after which the police claimed to kill the suspects in alleged encounter.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan says almost 800 women were victims of ‘honor killings,’ murders aimed at preserving the honor of male relatives and 2,900 women reported raped, almost eight a day.

The bulk, or almost 2,600, were raped in Punjab alone, Pakistan s most populous province.

And the numbers are rising: media reports say crimes against women have risen 18 percent and the human rights commission believes its figures represent only a fraction of the attacks which take place across the country.