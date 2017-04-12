SIALKOT - A retarded young girl was mysteriously burnt to death at her house in village Kheedo Chak-Sabzpeer, Pasrur tehsil on Tuesday.

Local farmer Asghar’s young daughter Javeria (16) was alone at home when she was burnt to death mysteriously. Police said that the girl was mentally unstable and she might have committed self-immolation after setting her ablaze after sprinkling kerosene oil on her.

The family said that their beloved daughter Javeria was trying to remove a hive of the wasps present in the tree on the courtyard of their house with a burning ash. Meanwhile, the burning hive of the wasps fell on her, due to which she was completely burnt. Sabzpeer police shifted the dead body to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Accused confesses to killing wife, sons

Police arrested accused Latif (45) who had allegedly killed his wife and two minor sons, from an area near Sukkur, Sindh.

Daska police said that the accused was escaping to Karachi by a train when the Daska police arrested the accused from the Sukkur Railway Station and foiled his attempt to escape.

The police added that the accused had confessed to killing his wife Alia Bibi and two minor sons Abdullah (7) and Sami Ullah (5) for honour with repeated attacks of the hammers and wooden sticks on their heads at their home in village Gujj-Satrah, Daska tehsil on April 8. Police have sent the accused behind bars.