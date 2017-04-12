KARACHI - Sindh High Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a petition against the removal of Inspector General of Police Sindh A.D. Khawaja from his post till Wednesday.

The court ordered the IGP to continue his duties till the court decides the matter.

A Division Bench of the high court was hearing a petition against the provincial government’s decision to remove the police chief from his office.

Barrister Faisal Siddiqui, the counsel of the petitioner in his arguments said that after the 18th Constitutional Amendment, it is necessary to review the division of powers and the new laws.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till April 13.

The Bench also extended the stay against removal of IGP Sindh A.D. Khawaja.

In a previous hearing of the case, the court had asked Advocate General Sindh, under which law the IGP was removed from his post.

The AG had said the IGP had been appointed under Clause 3 of the Police Act and that the Sindh govt has the right to appoint an IGP of its own choice.

However, the AG was silent when asked if the provincial Cabinet had been taken into confidence before the notification for Khawaja’s removal was issued.

All governmental powers can only be exercised through the Cabinet, the court had told the AG.

The next day, the Sindh Cabinet in a meeting said it would back the decision to surrender incumbent police chief’s services to the Federal government.

The Bench had extended its stay and asked the government for providing a copy of the decision made by the provincial Cabinet.