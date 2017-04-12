Middle-order batsman Shoaib Malik, whose century helped Pakistan beat West Indies in the third and decisive ODI, dedicated his Man of The Match award to Indian tennis star, and his wife, Sania Mirza on their 7th wedding anniversary.

Happy anniversary @MirzaSania ????



My award is dedicated to you for showing me the power of dreams & here we are celebrating our 7 years MA! — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) April 12, 2017









Malik’s scored 101*– his ninth ODI hundred – last night to lead Pakistan to a 2-1 series against the West Indies.

Pakistan also took the T20 series 3-1 and are now looking ahead to the Test series.

Sania Mirza is currently participating in the Charleston Open with doubles partner Andrea Hlavackova.