Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai has advised US President Donald Trump to visit a refugee camp to get an idea of what life is like over there.

In her latest interview to the CBS This Morning in US she said: “President of US Donald Trump should visit a refugee camp, so he can understand the sufferings of these people.

"I have been to these camps, I have seen these people. He needs to know what real life is in a refugee camp,” she added.

Malala has been named as the youngest ever UN Messenger of Peace.

Taliban had shot her in the head in Swat Valley in 2012 for her blogs criticising their rule and promoting education for girls.

She went to the UK for treatment.

Due to threats, Malala and her family have not been able to return to Pakistan.