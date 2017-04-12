LAHORE - Punjab’s Counter Terrorism Department on Tuesday claimed to have arrested nine terror suspects during successful raids in Multan and Sialkot districts.

According to the CTD spokesman, the arrested suspects belonged to terror group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Jamat ul Ahrar.

The counter terror operatives also seized explosives, ammunition and firearms from their possession during the raids.

A credible source gave information that at least nine terrorists belonging to TTP/Jamat ul Ahrar group were present at Severra Chowk Multan.

They had planned to attack vital installation in Multan. On this information, a Multan CTD Team conducted raid near Severra Chowk and arrested seven terrorists.

They also seized seven hand grenades and explosives from their possession.

The arrested terror suspects were named by police as Haneefullah, son of Muhammad Gull, Nasarullah son of Fateh Khan, Mujahidullah Khan son of Fateh Khan, Baghi Khan, son of Yar Jan Khan, Roohullah son of Mashooq Khan, Ismail son of Bakht Muhammad, and Shafeeq Khan, son of Gull Zaman Khan. A case was also registered against them.

Similarly, a Gujranwala CTD Team got credible source information that two terrorists belonging to a proscribed Organisation were present in the area near Mor Goltian Sialkot Road, Sialkot.

They were planning to attack sensitive installations somewhere in Sialkot district.

On this information, the spokesman said, that the CTD team raided the place and arrested two terrorists who were later identified as Muhammad Qadeer son of Gamay Khan, resident of Paktikha Walliat Afghanistan and Qari Muhammad Mureed Turab son of Mullah Zahir resident of Khairkot Taffakhail Paktika Afghanistan.

The CTD teams also seized explosives and two detonators from their possession. The arrested suspects were shifted for further interrogation.