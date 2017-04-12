KASUR-Two persons including a woman drowned and six others were rescued after a motorcycle rickshaw plunged into River Ravi at Head Balloki Canal here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Yasir was carrying eight people on a motorcycle rickshaw when the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into River Ravi at Head Balloki. Resultantly, Yasir and his mother drowned while six others were rescued and shifted to hospital. Search for the bodies was underway till filing of the report.

MINOR FOUND DEAD

A minor was found dead in Jumber Kalan area of Phoolnagar here. The police said that six-year-old Umar Farooq, son of Akram, went missing about few days ago. The other day, his dead body was found near a canal. The police lunched investigation.