ISLAMABAD - Two more hardcore terrorists, who were sentenced to death by a military court, were hanged in Sahiwal jail on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, both the convicts, who were affiliated with the defunct Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including the killing of civilians, attacking armed forces, law enforcement agencies, polio vaccination teams and employees of an NGO.

According to the ISPR, convict Muhammad Shahid Omar, son of Zaman Khan, was an active member of the banned TTP and he admitted his offences before a magistrate and the trial court.

The other convict, Fazl-e-Haq, son of Shahdad, was also an active member of the TTP. He was involved in the kidnapping and amputating hands of four police officials. He was also involved in the killing of innocent civilians and attacking personnel of law enforcement agencies. He was also involved in the killing of civilian Abdul Wahab and police constable Saif ur Rehman. The convict admitted his offences before a magistrate and the trial court.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador David Hale in an interaction with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated operation Raddul Fassad to purge Pakistan of terrorism.

According to the ISPR, during the meeting, matters of regional security and mutual interest were discussed.

The US ambassador acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan army's contribution to regional peace and stability.