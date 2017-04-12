SAHIWAL - Two terrorists were sent to the gallows here in High Security Prison Sahiwal Tuesday morning.

Both the terrorists were convicted on charging of attacks on security forces and involvement in terror activities. A military court had convicted both the terrorists.

Fazal Haq, resident of Mangal Banda Peer Khan, District Abbottabad, was sentence to death by military court on November 11, 2016. Another terrorist Muhammad Shahid Umer was the resident of Umra Khoon Khel Sar Kehli Banda, district Battagram and was sentenced on similar charges.

Later, dead bodies of the terrorists were to the heirs.