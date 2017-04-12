ISLAMABAD - United States Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale in interaction with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday appreciated operation Raddul Fasaad to purge Pakistan of terrorism.

According to ISPR, during the meeting, matters of regional security and mutual interest were discussed.

It said the visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pak Army's contributions towards regional peace and stability. He also expressed his appreciation for ongoing Operation Raddul Fasaad for elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.