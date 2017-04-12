RAWALPINDI - Lyari’s notorious gangster and chief of the proscribed People’s Amn Committee Uzair Baloch has been taken into military custody on charges of espionage, Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted on Wednesday night, reported private TV channels.

The ISPR spokesman maintained that the Lyari gangster has been taken into military custody under Pakistan Army Act/Official Secret Act – 1923 over leakage of sensitive security information to foreign intelligence agencies.

Baloch was arrested on January 30, 2016, by Sindh Rangers who claimed to have apprehended him from outside Karachi. “The gangster was arrested in a targeted operation outside Karachi as he attempted to enter the metropolis,” the paramilitary force had stated.

A month later, Sindh’s Home ministry issued a notification regarding the formation of a Joint Investigation Tribunal (JIT) to question the notorious gang war leader about his activities.

Uzair Baloch took over as leader of Peoples Amn Committee in Aug 2009 when the notorious Abdul Rahman Baloch alias Rahman Dakait was killed in an encounter more than a year after the PPP government came to power.