New Delhi - Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday warned Pakistan of consequences on diplomatic relations if death sentence on Kulbhushan Jadhav is carried out.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Swaraj said, “We will go out of the way to get justice for Jadhav, he is a son of India.”

She went on to say that charges against Jadhav are “concocted” and “farcical”. “There is no evidence of wrongdoing by him,” she said.

“There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Jadhav. If anything, he is the victim of a plan that seeks to cast aspersions on India to deflect international attention from Pakistan’s well-known record of sponsoring and supporting terrorism,” Sushma added.

“Under these circumstances, we have no choice but to regard the sentence, if carried out, as an act of pre-meditated murder,” she said.

She said the process adopted by the Pakistani military court to award the death sentence “tells us a lot about the farcical nature of the alleged proceedings which have led to indefensible verdict against an innocent kidnapped Indian.”

Replying to a suggestion by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Swaraj said the government will not only ensure that Jadhav is provided with the best of lawyers in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, but will also take up it with the country’s president.

“Whatever is necessary, we will do,” she said, adding that Jadhav was “not only the son of his parents, but is the son of India.”

Swaraj said Jadhav was doing business in Iran and was kidnapped and taken to Pakistan. “The exact circumstances are unclear and can only be ascertained if we have consular access to him”, which has been denied by the Pakistani authorities.

“It is extraordinary that yesterday, a decision is suddenly announced awarding a death sentence in this case when previous exchanges with India itself underlines the insufficiency of evidence,” the minister said.

Earlier in the day, Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh said India condemns the death sentence by a Pakistani military court to Jadhav. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Singh assured that government will do everything to get justice for Jadhav.

While condemning the action, Singh said that Pakistan had ignored all norms of law and justice. “The government strongly condemns it. All norms of law and justice were ignored. I want to assure the House that the government will do everything possible to get justice for Jadhav. He will get justice,” he said.