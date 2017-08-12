CHITRAL - On the demand of Chitral Town residents, the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) has completed a 2-megawatt hydropower house at Golain valley.

It had started power generation before Ramazan but due to some technical fault and non-cooperative behaviour of Pesco staff, the people faced some problems due to non-supply of power.

Hence after proper agreement with Pesco staff, it started supply of electricity to different areas of Chitral Town. The power house has two units of 1 MW each and is running 24 hours. Engineer Shafiqur Rehman told this scribe that it was the latest power house which is computerised. At evening time, the load is only 1.3 megawatt. Shafiq said that it would increase production if demand rises.

He said that they supply electricity in two parts in the first part they provide 1 megawatt to Danin Bazar etc and 1 megawatt to Jang Bazar and other villages. He said that its distribution is responsibility of Pesco staff they only give them power generation.

Sources said that Wapda (Pesco) staffers on the gesture of some politicians are not cooperating rather working for its failure. Even they not cut branches of trees which disturb main transmission line causing line losses and tripping the power supply again and again, they said.

Haji Manan of Chitral Town said that they were facing great problems due to long loadshedding but now after completion of 2 MW power house, they got relief. General councilor Fida Muhammad said that their children were reading in dark due to non-availability of electricity but now they are reading in light. Although people facing some problems due to non-cooperative behaviour of Pesco staff but the power house provides 2 megawatt electricity for different areas of Chitral Town. Some 12,000 consumers are benefitting from the power house.