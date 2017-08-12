BAJAUR AGENCY - Three people were killed and 26 others sustained injuries in a roadside remote-controlled bomb blast along the Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur Agency on Friday.

Officials of the local administration told reporters that the incident occurred in Matak area, hilly and border locality of Nawagai Tehsil. They added that three persons were killed on the spot while 26 others seriously wounded.

The explosion struck a truck carrying civilians, most of them labourers, in a far-flung frontier village in Bajaur tribal district. "At least three people have been killed and 26 wounded, the roadside bomb exploded when the truck passed by," Mustafa Khan, a local government official told AFP.

Anwarul Haq, a senior local government official, confirmed the casualties, telling AFP that the injured have been taken to local hospitals.

No militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban militants have carried out several bomb attacks against security forces and pro-government tribal elders in the area in the past.

Following the explosion, security and Levies personnel accompanied by residents of the nearby areas reached the blast site and started rescue operation. All the wounded were shifted to the agency headquarters hospital Khar where condition of some injured are stated to be critical.

An official of the local health department said that six injured were airlifted to Peshawar due to their serious condition.

According to the doctors of the Agency headquarters hospital, several injured have also been discharged from the hospital after the treatment.

The administration and the forces have started investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the political administration and security forces, including Political Agent Abdul Amir Khattak visited the agency headquarters hospital and inquired after health of injured people.