Azadi train has begun its countrywide journey from Margalla Station, Islamabad to highlight Pakistan’s rich culture and historic struggle in the Pakistan Movement.

According to the schedule issued by Railways Ministry, the train will reach Peshawar Cantt at 4:30 in the evening.

The train will leave for Rawalpindi from Peshawar Cantt on Sunday and reach Rawalpindi in the afternoon, where it will stay for the whole day on Monday.

The special Azadi train will leave for Lahore at 10:00pm on 15th of this month.

Train will have a two day stopover in Lahore and will leave for Karachi. The journey will come to an end at Karachi Cantt on August 25.

Artists and folk singers are also traveling in the train and will perform at railway stations in major cities.