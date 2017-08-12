LAHORE - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his wife visited family of Major Ali Salman here on Friday, who embraced Shahadat during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) at Timergara, Dir on August 9.

According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the

COAS acknowledged the supreme sacrifice and said that Shaheed Major Ali had made us all proud.

"We shall restore peace and rule of law, whatever sacrifices it may cost. No threat can deter resolve of a nation which is united, resilient and honours its heroes", the COAS said.

Later, the COAS visited family of Brigadier Muhammad Hasnain, who lost his life enroute to operational area South Waziristan in a road accident.

The Commander Lahore Corps accompanied the COAS.