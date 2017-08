Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant. General Nazir Ahmad Butt visited Rajgal Valley where Pakistan military troops are conducting Operation Khyber-IV, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

During his visit, Lt. General met soldiers and praised their bravery and morale.

The Commander directed the troops to sanitize the area quickly and tighten security at check posts along Afghan border, ISPR mentioned.

He also interacted with the troops deployed at front posts.