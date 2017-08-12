The 'homecoming rally' of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has left for its final destination, Lahore, from Gujranwala on 4th day.

The rally will travel on GT Road while passing through Kamonke, Muridke and Shahdara and will reach Data Darbar in Lahore where Nawaz Sharif will address public rally.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has arranged camps for the rally at different points.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif spent the night in Gujranwala and after breakfast, he left for Lahore which is considered to be strongest hold of PML-N. The departure of rally was once again delayed due to arrangement issues.

According to media reports, Nawaz Sharif address the rally at Shahdara before entering Lahore where main rally is being arranged.

Before leaving Gujranwala, in a meeting with leadership of PML-N, Nawaz Sharif stated that he was not given justice by Supreme Court. "The plan of my disqualification was already made," he claimed.

Yesterday, Nawaz Sharif said he has been ousted from the office but he remains in the hearts of the people.

Addressing a huge crowd in Gujranwala, he asked the people if they accepted the court decision against him and declared their ‘no’ to be a referendum in his favour.

He reiterated his claim of being innocent and said that millions of people had voted to elect him but ‘a few hands conspired’ against him.

Saying that he was committed to wage struggle for sanctity of vote and national progress, the deposed leader of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz asked people to support him in preventing such dethronements in future.

Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court of the country on July 28 over an apparently minor technicality following a months-long investigation into the business affairs of his family over corruption allegations by opposition parties.

The case emanating from the Panama Papers has also resulted in serious future challenges for him and his family as the apex court has ordered prosecuting them in the accountability court in light of the evidence gathered by a joint investigation team.

Staying relatively silent for a couple of weeks after court verdict, the deposed premier is now making a thunderous homecoming. He is leading a rally on GT Road, which began on Wednesday from Islamabad and is expected to conclude in Lahore today.

"I don't expect you to reinstate me, but I want you to support me for the betterment of this country. Wait for my call to join me in the struggle against such elements as have disgraced the democratic right of the people,” he said.