ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Friday said that dictatorial regime adopted a policy of strangulating the culture of literature in the country to press progressive thinking.

The dictators created intellectual vacuum in the country by imposing ban on student unions, trade bodies and tea house culture representing the intellectuals. He expressed these views at a ceremony held in connection with launching of novel “Judge Saheb” written by Ashraf Shad at the Lok Virsa on Friday.

He said that time was ripe for taking a decisive step and determine the direction and counter the challenges with unity, otherwise history would have no mercy on them. He said that all citizen were equal according to the constitution however, unfortunately, a separate category of law exist for common man and the rich and powerful. He underscores the need for overcoming the challenges being faced on different fronts and work for nurturing the progressive thinking in the country.

The ceremony was attended by noted intellectuals, writers, literary figures and representatives of the civil society.

Separately, Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani while addressing participants of a conference held in connection with the celebrations of 70 Years of Parliament of Pakistan at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) said that dialogue among institutions was the need of the hour to rid the country out of quagmire of uncertainty and put the country on track towards socio-economic prosperity. “The confrontation among institutions has slowed down the development process and dialogue is the way forward to alleviate the intra-institutional reservations,” he added.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam gave concept of a welfare state having democratic, federal and progressive character. However, Rabbani, said that unfortunately the concept of welfare state was overwhelmed by security state resulting in changing the priorities.

He cautioned that the country was no more in a position to withstand politics of confrontation. He said that constitution had determined limits for all the institutions and there was a dire need to work within the parameters defined in the constitution to make the country prosperous.

Raza Rabbani said that Pakistan was a multi-lingual and multi-ethnic country. However, a centrist mindset has always tried to hoodwink the masses and strangulate the history. “They forgot the fact that unity emanates from diversity,” Raza Rabbani remarked. He said that the ruling elite wanted a system in which citizenry was unaware of their history so that no one could question the state.

Chairman Senate further observed that history had been distorted and there was no mention in syllabus books about the struggles and hardships faced by the people of Pakistan for upholding democracy and democratic system in the country.

He said that internal and external situation was precarious and the regional situation was highly sensitive. He urged the youth to realise their responsibilities and play active role in national development. He also expressed his optimism that with determination and resilience, they could overcome the challenges and work for national development.

The conference was attended by people from different walks of life including students, representatives of civil society, academia and experts.