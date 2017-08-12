KARACHI - Gunmen shot dead a traffic deputy superintendent of police (DSP), his driver-cum-guard in Azizabad area on Friday.

As many as 16 policemen including three belonging to Karachi traffic police have so far been gunned down in ninth consecutive attack took place in the current year.

A 56-year-old DSP Hanif Khan was on routine duty in his official car along with his driver-cum-security guard Sultan Ishtiaq, 54, when armed motorcyclists targeted him near Shaheed-e-Millat Girls College in Azizabad area.

Police officials said that armed motorcyclists wore pent shirts and helmets stopped the patrolling car and opened indiscriminate fire on both sides of the vehicles.

Police officials said that both of them died on the spot as DSP Khan was five times while his gunman was shot four times. The officer said that at least four trained armed militants on two motorcycles were behind the incident, who carried out the attack with proper planning and homework.

The police and Rangers upon gunshots immediately reached the site and collected the evidences. The police recovered at least 18 empty shells of the 9mm pistols and sent them to the forensic division for ballistics cross matching.

The DSP was on routine patrol in the area when the militants targeted him and his driver. The officer said that a case has been registered with the Counter-Terrorism Department while the investigation into a case was also transferred to the CTD.

Karachi has been witnessed of at least nine terrorist attacks on police since in the present year as what the series of attacks at the police began on January 4 when a police sub inspector Iqbal Mehmood was shot dead at Sharae Faisal.

The police have found pamphlets from the crime scene left by the assailants.

The leaflet found by police investigators warned of a terrorist-led operation ‘Radul Artedad’ against security forces. The Ansar-ul-Shariah Pakistan militant group claimed responsibility for the attacks through the pamphlets second time. Composed on a computer, the pamphlets carry the message in Urdu, reading that the attack was part of a terrorist-led operation ‘Radul Artedad’ against the security forces.

“This attack was in response to the battle charging and insulting the prisoners belonging to the Jihadis and their families and barging into their houses and harassing the families on the pretext of Karachi operation,” reads a pamphlet. In the message, while expressing their grieves with the families of their comrades belonging to al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub Contingent (AQIS) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan recently killed in the encounters, they also warned the country’s top intelligence agency and a senior encounter specialist SSP Rao Anwar to stop playing with the “fire”.

The funeral prayers of martyred DSP and his guard were held in the Special Security Unit Headquarters after Friday prayers which were attended by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, IGP Sindh AD Khowaja, Corps Commander Karachi Lt General Shahid Baig Mirza, DG Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed, Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, , Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Commandant SSU Maqsood Ahmed and other senior police officials.

Expressing grief over the incident, Sindh chief minister, Sindh Home Minister and IGP Sindh sought a detailed inquiry report into the killings from the additional IG, Karachi and DIG West Zone and directed that security be kept on high alert in the metropolis and efforts be made to arrest the attackers soon. The home minister also announced Rs10 million reward money for those who will help police in arresting the attackers.

“The war against terrorism will continue. We are not afraid of such acts but we will continue our actions against them as our morale is remained high,” said IGP Sindh.