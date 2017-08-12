ISLAMABAD - Senior PTI leader and Member National Assembly Asad Umar Friday said that ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif during his homeward journey via Grand Trunk Road was trying to build a narrative only to rescue his sinking political ship.

An important element of the narrative is that Pakistan has progressed tremendously under his lead in the last four years which is also wrong, he said in a statement issued by the PTI’s Central Media Department.

This narrative is attempted to be built around elimination of load-shedding, building up of foreign exchange reserves and investment driven growth.

He said the reality of these claims was exposed by news released in just the last 24 hours. On the one hand, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued its weekly foreign exchange reserves data which showed a further $300 million decline in its reserves. This brings the decline in SBP reserves in the last four weeks to $1.8 billion and the cumulative decline in last 9 months since the IMF programme ended to $4.5 billion.

“Collapsing exports, galloping imports and stagnant remittances and foreign investment are causing this rapid decline in reserves despite heavy external borrowing resulting in record build up of external debt,” he added.

According to him, a particularly disturbing feature of the foreign borrowing in the last one year is increasing reliance on short term borrowing from commercial banks.

Umar further stated that the rapidly worsening external account was now ringing alarm bells in corridors of international financial institutions also. According to newspaper reports, World Bank has refused to lend for budgetary and balance of payments support due to deteriorating macro economic conditions.

The consensus amongst independent economists is that Pakistan is headed towards another bailout package after the next general elections. The worst part is that the consequences of the disastrously flawed economic policy were visible to anyone who understood the economy and the rapid deterioration of the external account is no surprise at all. By destroying the competitiveness of the Pakistan economy the government has directly contributed to the exploding trade deficit and is sinking Pakistan into a debt trap which will be extremely costly for the whole country in general but the most vulnerable segments of society in particular.

The other big achievement being touted is additional power generation capacity, he said. You can even say that is the flagship of economic policy of Nawaz Sharif government. After spending billions on advertisements and cutting innumerable ribbons, the reality as reported in the newspapers on Friday is that the shortfall of electricity exceeded 8,000MW. “So after making pre-election promises of eliminating load-shedding in six months, reality is that after more than four years in power the country is still facing massive load-shedding,” PTI MNA said.

PTI leader went on to say that in its first month in power, the incumbent government paid out 480 billion rupees of circular debt as the massive outstanding amounts were choking the energy system and causing a serious disruption. We were told that never again would the country face the menace of circular debt. The reality is that circular debt has again crossed 400 billion rupees. This despite the fact the government has collected hundreds of billions of rupees in the last 3 years by imposing multiple surcharges on the electricity tariff. So on one hand these surcharges have played a critical role in destroying the competitiveness of our industry and resulting in exploding trade deficits, and on the other still unable to control the menace of circular debt, he said.

Umar said that it was urgently required that the government, instead of being in denial and trying to claim economic turnaround, should make amendments and make changes to its failed economic policies. The single most urgent issue is to restore the competitiveness of Pakistan’s economy and in particular the export sector. To achieve this, he stated, the heavy taxation on input costs needs to be reduced, The government must stop holding back refunds to show artificially low fiscal deficits, attempts to artificially control exchange rate through administrative measures must not be resorted to and strong arming trade and industry to extort taxation from the formal sector must be immediately stopped.