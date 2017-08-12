BAHAWALNAGAR - The substandard electric wires caught fire in the cardiac and children wards at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital which added to the patients' miseries as the wards remained in darkness.

Despite the lapse of several hours, the patients suffered miserable situation. They forced to stay outside in the muggy weather. The fire erupted due to short-circuit near ICU, cardiac and children wards. The power suspended at once and darkness and smoke engulfed the area. The patients raised hue and cry, while their attendants made efforts for their survival.

Accidents due to the use of substandard material have become common feature, while authorities concerned are apparently indifferent to the situation.