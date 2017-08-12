LAHORE - Begum Kalsoom Nawaz yesterday filed her nomination papers for NA-120 seat, which fell vacant due to the disqualification of her husband and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Her most powerful rival for the September 17 by-election in this Lahore constituency, Dr Yasmin Rashid of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also filed her nomination papers the same day.

The nomination papers of Begum Kalsoom were filed before the Returning Officer by her son-in-law Muhammad Safdar and ruling party Senator Asif Saeed Kirmani.

This marked the formal entry of the former First Lady to the politics of the country. Former MPA Hafiz Nauman has been named her covering candidate in this key election.

Dr Yasmin herself, along with the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mahmoodur Rashid and other workers of the party, reached office of the Returning Officer and submitted the nomination papers. Andleeb Abbas is the covering candidate of Dr Yasmin.

Dr Yasmin had contested the May 2013 election for the PTI from the same constituency but she lost the polls to Nawaz Sharif with a margin of around 40,000 votes.

The PPP’s Zuber Kardar and Faisal Mir also filed their nomination papers for the electoral contest in this largely Walled City constituency. Dr Amber Shehzada among three independent candidates also filed their nomination papers.

The real contest however is between the women candidates of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the PTI. A pitched electoral battle is expected as this by-election, just months ahead of the next general elections, will have a large bearing on the future political standing of both the rivals parties.

As far the political alliances and support, the JUI-F has announced support to the PML-N while the PML-Q to the PTI.

Talking to the media after filing the nomination papers, Capt Safdar on the Nawaz Sharif rally said it purports to establish the sanctity of the ballot and make the parliament supreme that has to protect the two-nation theory.

He said the removal of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister was motivated to check the fast of development of the country that was going on under his stewardship. He said mandate of crores of the people has been disparaged by the ouster of Nawaz Sharif. He said the history is evident how Nawaz Sharif faced dictators and now he is out to save the country.

When asked about the death of a boy by Nawaz Sharif security squad in Gujrat, Safdar recalled the seven lakh sacrifices rendered by the Muslims in the struggle for independence in a bid to create an analogy between the current and historic event and said, it was “our child” and prayed for his rest in eternal peace.

Dr Kirmani said the lakhs of people with Nawaz Sharif is public verdict to overrule his removal clearing him of all allegations. He said Nawaz Sharif’s political career was not tainted with any iota of corruption and malpractices and the huge public support to him endorsed this fact.

Dr Yasmin Rashid in her media interaction said that they would not allow election rigging this time. She said their struggle was to rid the country of corruption which has brought down the common man to the lowest levels of poverty.

She sounded optimistic about winning the election and said, by that victory they would prove that people wanted change and a Pakistan which was free of corruption.

Agencies add: The filing of nominations comes as Nawaz Sharif leads a "homecoming" caravan to Lahore that has drawn thousands of supporters. Sharif on Thursday described his removal last month by the top court over unreported income as "an insult to the mandate of 200 million voters".

The verdict marked a political victory for opposition leader Imran Khan, a former cricket star who led a campaign demanding Sharif's wealth be investigated. Khan himself is facing a court case alleging undeclared assets.

The decision to put forward Sharif's wife is in keeping with Pakistan's tradition of dynastic politics and also indicates the former premier will likely remain involved behind the scenes.

Sharif's ruling party last week elected one of his loyalists, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, as prime minister.

Party leaders have suggested Abbasi will hold office until elections due next year, a reversal of earlier indications that Sharif's younger brother, Shahbaz, would seek the vacant seat and later take over as premier.

There is also talk in the party ranks that Kalsoom herself could become prime minister once elected to parliament, but a Sharif aide said it was too early to speculate.

Kalsoom will be canvassing for votes in Nawaz Sharif's political stronghold where her husband has never lost. She has always stood by her husband throughout a political career that has seen him elected and then ousted as prime minister three times.

In 2000, when Army Chief Gen Pervez Musharraf removed Sharif in a military coup, Kalsoom led protests in Lahore. In one of the protests, she locked herself in a car for several hours, refusing to let police arrest her. Police had to tow her car and then lift it with a crane to drive miles back to her home.

Ladies step into ring

for NA-120 match