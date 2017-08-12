LALAMUSA - A 12-year-old boy was crushed by the motorcade of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif in Lalamusa yesterday.

According to details, Hamid son of Rehmat Khan was showering flowers on the motorcade of Nawaz Sharif when one of the vehicles, bearing number plate 265-Islamabad, crushed him despite people's cries. Another two cars did the same and didn’t stop. The young boy was rushed to hospital by locals, but he succumbed to injuries.

The sad news brought sorrow to the entire city and people came from all over the city to protest by placing the body on GT Road and blocking it. PTI leader Syed Habib Haider Shah and others reached the scene to express sympathy with the mourners. The protesters shouted slogans of “Murderer Nawaz Sharif” and blocked the GT Road for more than an hour. They ended their protest after th assurance from the police that an FIR would be launched. The boy, having two sisters and as many brothers, was a student of Jamia Ghausia, GT Road, Lalamusa.

Meanwhile, 60-year-old Muhammad Khalid s/o Muhammad Hussain of Mauza Chak Pirana died after being hit by a motorcycle. Another six youth got injured in road mishaps.