ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday requested the registrar Supreme Court to provide three more attested copies of the Joint Investigation Team report before the Bureau files four references against the Sharif family.

The Supreme Court in its July 28 judgment directed the NAB to file references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Safdar, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar related to Avenfield apartments. The other reference against ex-PM Sharif, Hussain, and Hassan Nawaz include Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Establishment, a reference against Sharif and his two sons regarding 16 other companies and a reference against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for possessing assets and funds beyond his known sources of income.

The registrar office in pursuance of the court direction had provided only one set of the JIT report to the NAB but that did not include Volume 10. The NAB, however, in its latest application said that Volume 10 was important as without it investigation could not be completed.

The three-judge bench during the hearing of JIT report had asked to make Volume 10 public. Khawaja Haris, the counsel for ex-PM Sharif, was shown Volume 10 in the courtroom when he had raised the issue of Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA).

He had argued that the requests under the MLA received by the JIT could neither be termed legal by any interpretation nor could the documents obtained be vested with any sanctity in terms of Section 21(g) of the National Accountability Bureau Ordinance, 1999.

Volume 10 contains details of MLAs which the JIT had sent as its report mentions that four requests were received out of 21, which they had sent to six countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Luxembourg, British Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom.

The JIT in order to establish the beneficial ownership of Neilsen and Nescol, the two companies which own the properties, had shown them in the name of Maryam Safdar. The other letters were from the Ministry of Law of the United Arab Emirates declaring the affidavits of Tariq Shafi regarding the Gulf Steel Mills.

However, the JIT did not present the letters it received from the Attorney General of BVI regarding the ownership of Neilsen and Nescoll companies and the letter of Qatari Prince Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani.

These letters were presented before the three-judge bench on the last of day of the JIT report proceedings.

The Attorney General British Virgin Islands in his letter had turned down the JIT request to provide the details about the ownership of the two companies which own Avenfield apartments. Prince Hammad in his letter had expressed willingness to cooperate with the JIT and had asked them to come to his palace to record his statement.

Legal experts are of the opinion that the rejection of NAB request to provide Volume 10 of the JIT report is raising questions about the fairness of the trial and justice.