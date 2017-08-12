ISLAMABAD:- Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and discussed with him professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy.

Meanwhile, former Parliamentarian Sumaira Malik and MNA Muhammad Uzair Malik called on Prime Minister and discussed with him development projects and public welfare schemes in Khushab were discussed during the meeting. MNA Alam Dad Laleka in a meeting with the Prime Minister briefed him on the development projects and public welfare schemes in Bahawalnagar during the meeting.–Staff Reporter