LAHORE: Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday concluded his 'homecoming rally' in his home town where he addressed mammoth crowd of supporters of his ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at Data Darbar.

Nawaz began his four-day rally from the capital Islamabad where he was seen-off by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was elected as head of the government few days after his disqualification.

The 67-year-old in his fiery speech said he could not complete his tenure every time he came to power. "Isn't my disqualification an insult to your vote? Isn't this an insult to the mandate of 200 million people?" he questioned the people at the rally.

"This has been the precedent for the past 70 years. Only a handful of people conspire against an elected government and derail it. Such incidents remind me of the 1971 debacle. We have to prevent such incidents or I fear Pakistan will be doomed."

Recalling the development projects his PML-N party had initiated, Nawaz said Pakistan was geared towards economic development until his "fateful disqualification" in 2017.

"Pakistan was on the brink of bankruptcy when I came to power in 2013. Industries had been shut. Energy crisis had engulfed the country. Four years into our rule and Pakistan is on the path towards economic development and prosperity. There is easy availability of electricity," he added.

The former premier also lashed out at the Supreme Court ruling, saying he was disqualified not on corruption charges but "for not receiving the salary from my son". "They called for my accountability. They disqualified me. But my question is on what charge? Shouldn't they be held accountable too?"

Nawaz asked the fully charged crowd who were chanting slogans of ‘Prime Minister’ to prepare for a "revolution which will determine the future of every Pakistani". "Democracy has been made a joke in this country. This undemocratic system must end," he said.

He also pointed towards his allies on stage, saying one prime minister was disqualified but another sits in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. "Here we have Raja Farooq Haider, the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and he is from PML-N too.

"He (Haider) has initiated development projects in AJK. That day isn't far from us when the occupied Kashmir will also become part of Pakistan."

The ousted prime minister said his party will approach Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani for amendments in the constitution. "I endorse his (Rabbani) recommendations. We must change the system and amend the constitution," he added.