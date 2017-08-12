ISLAMABAD - PML-N leader Musadiq Malik on Friday said that PML-N leader Mian Muhammmad Nawaz Sharif's mission was to thank public including his party's workers and MNAs for initiating a grand national dialogue between them for contesting the upcoming elections.

Talking to PTV News, he said that main purpose of Nawaz Sharif's rally was to enquire from peoples about their approval whether they had accepted decision of the court in his favour or not.

He lauded PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif's efforts to bring improvement in the power and energy sectors and his mission to bring the country on the path of economic progress and development.

He also acknowledged Nawaz Sharif's efforts for bringing peace in the war-torn areas and successful war against terrorism in the country.

He observed although the sitting Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his Cabinet was performing his duties quite well but they had their political and spiritual affiliation with their political party.

Purpose of Nawaz Sharif's rally was not meant to gain public support against the court's verdict in favour of him, he added.

He expressed deep grief over killing of an innocent child in an accident during PML-N rally in Gujrat.