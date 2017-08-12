HAFIZABAD - Local citizens particularly housewives, factory workers and shopkeepers have protested against prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding in the city and the suburban areas.

Gepco is conducting more than 12-hour loadshedding daily which has made the lives of children and old-aged miserable and deprived the petty shopkeepers of their livelihood.

They called upon the Gepco authorities to take pity on them during the sultry weather and ensure scheduled loadshedding to enable them to make both ends meet.

On the other side, the acting deputy commissioner directed Special Price Magistrates to continue crackdown on the profiteers. The Special Price Magistrates including Marzia Hasnain Changaizi, Naseem Sarwar, Muhammad Asif, Nazar Abbas Chadhar told the DC that they have challaned 165 profiteers and have collected total fine of 142,000 from the profiteers during the July last.

Meanwhile, the Kassoki police have arrested a bike snatcher gang and arrested two of its members. The police claimed to have recovered 10 stolen bikes, Rs150,000 and five cell phones from the members of the gang, Nadeem alias Demoo. Further investigation is in progress.

Saira for improving edu, health facilities

Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar urged the district officers to promote quality education, healthcare and agricultural sector in the district.

She congratulated Acting Deputy Commissioner AD Warraich, CEO Iftikhar Nawaz Virk particularly former DCs Muhammad Usman and Muhammad Ali Randhawa for their endeavours for promotion of education in the district. They enabled the district to secure first position in the educational ranking in the Punjab. It is pertinent to mention that the government schools have shown the best results this year.

She distributed shields and commendation certificates to different officers of education department and district administration. She said that due to the vision of Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, not only promotion of education has been made but also quality of education has also been improved. She appreciated the officers of the education department and congratulated them for achieving the distinction in the Punjab. She further said that DHQ Hospital has already been declared one of the best hospital in the province.

Later, she directed the livestock department officers to make the Punjab Kissan Package, a big success and ensure availability of pure milk and quality meat to the consumers. She said that Rs100 billion has been allocated by the Punjab Government to provide interest free loan for the growers for maximising food production in the province. She further said that the Livestock Department launch campaign to induce the cattle breeders to ensure supply of pure milk and quality meat and disclosed that cattle breeders would also be provided feeding charges. Later, she distributed cheques to the cattle breeders.