Pakistan will mark its Independence Day at the United Nations with a concert in the General Assembly hall on August 14.

According to Radio Pakistan, organized by the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations, the concert will feature acclaimed Sachal Jazz Ensemble, which is a blend of the traditional and the modern music.

The concert titled 'Music Beyond Borders', is aimed at spreading the message of international peace and harmony at the world stage.

The concert is expected to be attended by diplomats, UN officials, representatives of civil society, media and members of the Pakistani diaspora. The event has already generated much interest and enthusiasm.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Dr. Maleeha Lodhi, said the concert is an effort to project Pakistan's soft image and present the country's rich culture.

She said public diplomacy is the most effective way to win hearts and minds, and this aims to do just that.