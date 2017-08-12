Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi has reached Karachi on his first official visit, reported Waqt News.

The Prime Minister accompanied by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was welcomed by Sindh Chief Minster Murad Ali Shah, Governor Sindh Zubair Umar and other provincial officials.

Prime Minister will chair an important meeting regarding law and order situation in the metropolitan city, reports stated.

Furthermore, he will also meet delegation of traders and businessmen. He is also expected to meet delegation of Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) today.

The premier went to mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah where Pakistan Army gave him Guard of Honour.

During the meeting, Governor Sindh briefed Prime Minister about security and business situation in Karachi. "Federal government will assist provincial government of Sindh in all aspect," PM Abbasi stated.