Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday visited the house of sister of Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan where he was warmly received by the hosts along with other leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The former prime minister thanked veteran politician and senior PML-N leader Ghulam Dastagir Khan for the reception to which the latter said that Nawaz came to Gujranwala after four years.

“Gujranwala and its people are very close to my heart. I cannot thank you enough for all the love and hospitality,” the former premier told his hosts.

Among those who attended the reception were Khurram Dastagir, Saad Rafique, Talal Chaudhry, MPA Imran Khalid and Gujranwala Deputy Mayor Pommy Butt.