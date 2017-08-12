ISLAMABAD - Ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) intend to sign a new “social contract” to safeguard the sanctity of vote with the help of major political parties and other stakeholders in the system, which seems bleak as right now major opposition parties are not likely to extend support to the government on this count.

Interaction with the parliamentarians mainly belonging to opposition side and the sources in various parties including the ruling PML-N, reveal that the government would unlikely have the support of major opposition parties in coming up with some legislation to safeguard the future rulers against what the ruling PML-N dubbed the misuse of constitutional provisions to oust the elected prime minister.

A senior parliamentarian belonging to the PML-N admitted that right now the divide between the government and the opposition was so sharp that cooperation on some common piece of legislation seemed bleak.

The ruling PML-N is having two-third strength in the National Assembly required for any constitutional amendment but without the support of the main opposition party it would not be possible for them to get it through from the Upper House of the Parliament.

He further said that right now the PML-N would not touch articles 62 and 63 of the constitution under which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified.

Actually Nawaz Sharif was disqualified under Article 62 (1-f) wherein the court did not find him ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ (honest and trustworthy), so some of the senior PML-N leaders in the follow up statements and press conferences hinted at review of the articles 62 and 63, but in the given situation the political parties, which would not likely extend support to the government for repeal of these articles from the constitution, a senior parliamentarian from the main opposition party commented.

The PML-N has to wait for Senate elections early next year as after getting half the strength in the Upper House, the party would be in a position to enact some fresh legislation to increase the safeguard for the democracy and democratic order in the country, he added.

The religious parties, even those sitting in the coalition with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were not prepared to extend support to the government on deletion of these articles from the constitution.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman commenting on the situation said that his party would not support repealing of articles 62 and 63 from the constitution as they consider nothing wrong with those articles and the problem was in the wrong interpretation and misuse of those articles.

The JUI-F chief said that the repeal of those articles would be tantamount to pushing the country towards secularism and stressed the need of explanation of some of the sub-clauses of those articles and appropriate definition of words “Sadiq and Ameen”.

On the same note, Jamaat-e-Islami would also be standing among those against the repeal of these articles from the constitution and would go to any extend for the protection of these articles.

Sources in the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said that though the party leadership had clear policy of cleansing the constitution of all the “distortions” made in the constitution by various dictatorial regimes in the country, but in the given circumstances they would have to see whether articles 62 and 63 should be repealed or not.

Earlier, at the time of introduction of 18th Constitutional Amendment PPP was among the forerunners to get articles 62 and 63 deleted from the constitution as the same were introduced in it by a dictator for political arm twisting but at that time the PML-N had opposed it along with religious parties.